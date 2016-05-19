Two large objects located in Karpathos, near spot where jet missing

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Greek authorities have located two large objects in a sea region south of the Aegean island of Karpathos, near the location where an EgyptAir passenger jet was last detected, Report informs referring to the Euronews.

The plane, which was headed from Paris to Cairo, disappeared from radar screens in the early morning hours within the Cairo FIR zone, minutes after exiting the Athens FIR.

An EgyptAir jet carrying 66 passengers and crew from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the Mediterranean Sea after swerving in mid-air and plunging from cruising height, Greek authorities say.

The plane was 16 kilometres into Egyptian air space when it disappeared from the radar about 2:45am (local time) and Greek and Egyptian search and rescue teams were combing the area where the jet might have gone down.

French President Francois Hollande confirmed the aircraft "came down and is lost", but said it was too early to rule out any explanation.

However, Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister Sharif Fathy said a terrorist attack was more likely to have taken down the airline than a technical failure. But there were no known security issues with the flight and no evidence to point to foul play.

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said the airliner made "sudden swerves" and plunged before dropping off radars over the southern Mediterranean.

He said the Airbus A320 had first swerved 90 degrees to the left, then spun through 360 degrees to the right. After plunging from 37,000 feet to 15,000, it vanished from Greek radar screens.