    Two Iranian warships sent to Gulf of Aden

    They will perform the task on ensuring maritime safety and protection of the interests of Iran

    Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two Iranian warships - the frigate "Bushehr" and the destroyer "Barz" headed for the Gulf of Aden and the district of Bab-el-Mandeb. Report informs referring to TASS, they relocated there from the Persian Gulf.

    In the widespread military department in Tehran statement said that both ships will carry out the task "to ensure the safety of navigation and protection of the interests of the Islamic Republic in international waters".

