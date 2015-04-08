Two Iranian warships sent to Gulf of Aden

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Two Iranian warships - the frigate "Bushehr" and the destroyer "Barz" headed for the Gulf of Aden and the district of Bab-el-Mandeb. Report informs referring to TASS, they relocated there from the Persian Gulf.

In the widespread military department in Tehran statement said that both ships will carry out the task "to ensure the safety of navigation and protection of the interests of the Islamic Republic in international waters".