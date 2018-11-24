 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two die, two injured in Florida mall shooting

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two people died, two more were injured in a shooting in US Florida, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    Those wounded were hospitalized. The motives behind the shooting and the identity of the gunman are not specified.

    According to reports, among those dead are a woman and a man, the state of those who suffered is unknown.

    Notably, earlier an unidentified man launched shooting at the trade center on 'Black Friday' which injured one. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi