Two die, two injured in Florida mall shooting

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two people died, two more were injured in a shooting in US Florida, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

Those wounded were hospitalized. The motives behind the shooting and the identity of the gunman are not specified.

According to reports, among those dead are a woman and a man, the state of those who suffered is unknown.

Notably, earlier an unidentified man launched shooting at the trade center on 'Black Friday' which injured one.