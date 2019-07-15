Two die and dozens are injured in theme park ride accident in India

At least three people were killed and dozens more injured Sunday when a ride at the Kankaria Amusement Park in Ahmedabad broke apart, Report informs citing the Sun .

The footage shows how a circular gondola attraction-pendulum flies from the base while driving and falls to the ground. The video also filmed the consequences of the crash: the wreckage of the structure on the asphalt, and the bloody people removed from the attraction of other vacationers.

31 people sat on the Discovery pendulum, 29 of them were hospitalized. According to preliminary data, two people died.