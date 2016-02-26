 Top
    Two dead in crash of German police helicopter

    The helicopter crashed a few hundred metres from a football pitch, which was in use at the time

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two crew members on a German police helicopter died when their aircraft crashed late Thursday in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, Report informs citing dpa.

    A third man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

    The three crew members were the only occupants of the Eurocopter 135, which went down around 8 pm (1900 GMT) outside Bimoehlen, 50 kilometres north of Hamburg.

    The helicopter crashed 20 metres from a road and a few hundred metres from a football pitch, which was in use at the time.

