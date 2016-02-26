Two dead in crash of German police helicopter

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two crew members on a German police helicopter died when their aircraft crashed late Thursday in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, Report informs citing dpa.

A third man was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The three crew members were the only occupants of the Eurocopter 135, which went down around 8 pm (1900 GMT) outside Bimoehlen, 50 kilometres north of Hamburg.

The helicopter crashed 20 metres from a road and a few hundred metres from a football pitch, which was in use at the time.