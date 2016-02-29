Two blasts kill 40 people in Somalia

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two bombings in south-central Somalia have killed at least 40 people and injured 70 others.

The bombings happened in the town of Baidoa, a key location in the African Union's fight against Al-Shabaab.

A female suicide bomber detonated her explosives at a restaurant in Baidoa, and a car bomb exploded near a crowded pharmacy, Report informs a source with knowledge of the attacks told CNN.

The blasts in the remote town follow a pair of attacks Friday in a popular park in downtown Mogadishu and a restaurant there.

Al-Shabaab is the Islamist extremist group that has been terrorizing Somalia and neighboring nations for years.