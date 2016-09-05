Two blasts in Kabul: at least 9 killed, 30 injured

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday. As a result of blasts, nine killed and thirty injured. According to the information, the devices were detonated by 2 suicide bombers.

Report informs referring to the BBC, police have confirmed that a police chief and a high-ranking Defense Ministry offials were among those killed in the blasts. Initial reports earlier suggested that the bombing targeted Defense Ministry personnel.

The second blast reportedly targeted first responders as they rushed to the scene. Afghan law enforcement officers confirmed at least 30 people have been injured.

Taliban is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.