Twin terror attacks rock Iraq, 6 killed, 20 wounded

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least six people were killed as a result of double terrorist attack in southern Iraq in Dhi Qar Governorate, another 20 were injured.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, local television channel NRT has reported.

According to report, terrorists attacked visitors to a roadside cafe and blew up a mined car next to the checkpoint at the border of Dhi Qar and Muthanna Governorate.

According to medical source, there are citizens of Iran among the dead and injured.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack yet.