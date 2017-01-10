Twin blasts hit Kabul parliament offices, dead and injured reported

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two explosions rocked Kabul at about 4pm on Tuesday afternoon in the PD6 area in Darulaman Road, targeting parliament offices.

Report informs citing the Tolo News.

Officials said one explosion came after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the entrance to the offices. The second explosion was a car bomb.

Unconfirmed reports indicate up to 50 people killed and wounded in the attack. However, MPs said a female member of parliament from Herat was among the wounded.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack and said target had been a mini bus carrying government staff.