TV channel comes under attack in Kabul, many wounded - UPDATED

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least one person is believed to have been killed and about 20 wounded.

Report informs referring to the TOLOnews, attack has started at about 10:45 am on Tuesday morning when a suicide bomber reportedly detonated his explosives at the entrance gate.

A Shamshad TV employee has told that attackers entered their compound after detonating explosives at their compound gate.

An Olympic Committee source said their building is behind Shamshad TV and that they were able to rescue about 25 Shamshad TV staff members.

