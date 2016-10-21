Turkish shelling hits Daesh and PYD targets

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ On the 59th day of Euphrates Shield anti-terror operation, Turkish Armed Forces have shelled 46 targets of terrorist PYD and YPG (Syrian wings of PKK) as well as ISIS in Syria.

Report informs citing Haber7, 40 Daesh and 6 PKK targets destroyed.

According to information, Free Syrian Army (opposition) cleared 1 265 km2 Syrian territory from the terrorists within the Euphrates Shield operation.

Three members of the opposition forces killed, 11 wounded.