Turkish President: We know the Netherlands from its role in Srebrenica genocide

"We know the Netherlands from its role in the Srebrenica genocide".

Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said addressing an Medicine Day event in Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center.

"We already knew their low morality from killing of 8,000 Bosnians. Nobody should try to give us morality lessons, especially not those who have blood on their hands", Erdoğan said.

Notably, Dutch soldiers served in Srebrenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina as UN peacekeepers. They are accused of murder of 300 Bosnian Muslims. Before the massacre, 5 000 Bosnian civilians - women, children and men sought refuge in the headquarters of Dutch peacekeepers. However, in 1995, Serb forces surrounded the headquarters and took 300 Bosnians to unknown direction and killed them. The Dutch soldiers were accused of collaborating with Serbian military. The Dutch court adopted a resolution on compensation to the families of murdered 300 Bosnians.

Notably, on July 11, 1995, Serbian army under the command of Ratko Mladić entered the city under control of UN forces and committed the genocide using heavy equipment and numerous manpower. 8 372 Bosnian Muslims were killed in two days. All of them were men. 6 241 people buried so far, however, 20 years have passed since the massacre. 7 000 corpses have been found till now. No information about 1 372 people.