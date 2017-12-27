Turkish president: Syria's Assad a terrorist

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Assad is definitely a terrorist who has carried out state terrorism".

Report informs, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a televised news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi in Tunis.

"It is impossible to continue with Assad. How can we embrace the future with a Syrian president who has killed close to a million of his citizens? Would the Syrian people want to see such a person as head of state? We cannot do it. In this case, we would be unjust against one million Syrians killed. As Turkey, we cannot recognize him (Bashar Assad - Report)".