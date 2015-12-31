Turkish President emphasizes importance of stability and security

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday underscored the importance of ensuring stability and security in his New Year's message, amid the ongoing crisis and terrorist threats posed by Daesh in Iraq and Syria, as well as the fight against PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeast.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, in the message, which was issued through the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, President Erdoğan wished that 2016 brings prosperity for the Turkish nation and humanity as a whole.

He touched upon the ongoing crisis in the region and said that the Syrian crisis is the source of all issues including terrorism throughout the region.

Erdoğan said that Turkey had displayed a humanitarian stance regarding the Syrian crisis and will continue to side with those who are oppressed, not just in Syria, but also in Iraq, Egypt, Libya and other countries.

The president also underscored that Turkey has no territorial interests in the region.

"Our country does not have any eyes on any state's land or sovereignty," Erdoğan said and added that Turkey's only wish is to ensure that people who share a common historical and cultural heritage with Turkey live in peace and security.

He noted that it is with this understanding that Turkey has opened its doors to those fleeing the crises, regardless of their ethnic or religious background.

Erdoğan also drew attention to the Turkmen population in Syria, who are being targeted by the Assad regime and Russia, and said that it is Turkey's duty to protect and support the Turkmens, whom he defined as "as our natural brothers."

With regards to the tension between Russia and Turkey, Erdoğan said that Turkey could not turn a blind eye to violation of its airspace and sovereignty, and noted that Turkey is never on the side of creating tensions.