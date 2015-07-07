Turkish PM: Ankara supports Baghdad in fight against Daesh

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has promised Tuesday to continue supporting Iraq in its fight against Daesh, according to prime ministry sources.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency, Iraqi parliament speaker Salim al-Jabouri met with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Tuesday in Ankara.

During the meeting the two leaders discussed the developments in Iraq and in the region, Turkish prime ministry sources said.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of the ensuring unity in Iraq in order to be successful in the fight against terrorism.

Jabouri praised Turkey's security and counterterrorism support in Iraq.

Iraq has suffered a security vacuum since mid-2014, when Daesh overran the northern province of Mosul and declared it part of its “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria.

A number of massacres perpetrated by Daesh last year – along with the forced deportation of minority populations from areas under its control – led to the establishment of a U.S.-led international coalition last September to combat the extremist group.

In the nine months since, the coalition has carried out numerous airstrikes against Daesh targets in both Iraq and Syria.

Earlier in the day, Jabouri also met with Turkish Parliament speaker Ismet Yilmaz in Ankara.