Turkish parliament reveals schedule of discussions over constitutional amendments

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish parliament revealed schedule of discussions over constitutional amendments.

Report informs referring to Habertürk, the draft will be discussed at plenary session of Turkish Parliament on January 9.

Notably, referendum is expected to be held on April 23, 2017. Amendments will be adopted by 351 votes of opposition Nationalistic Movement Party (MHP) and ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), after which the bill will be provided for people’s voting.