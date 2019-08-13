 Top

Turkish island evacuated due to fire

​Turkish island evacuated

Travelers are urgently evacuated due to the fire that broke on the popular Turkish island of Marmara, Report informs citing the REN-TV.

It is reported that the fire occurred in the forest part of the island. All the beaches were covered with smoke.

