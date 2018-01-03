Turkish Foreign Minister accused Trump and Netanyahu of supporting demonstrations in Iran

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey accused US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of supporting anti-government demonstrations in Iran. Report informs citing the TASS, such a statement made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in Ankara.

"Only two people - Trump and Netanyahu support demonstrations in Iran”, - the television channel quoted the Foreign Minister. According to Çavuşoğlu, "stability in Iran is very important topic for Turkey."

"We are against interference in the affairs of Iran from outside. If leadership in Iran is replaced, then the Iranian people will be engaged in this. We very positively regard the statements made by Rouhani. It is necessary to avoid violence and provocations", - he said.

Today, the situation in the country was discussed by the Presidents of Turkey and Iran Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hasan Ruhani. During the telephone conversation, the parties expressed the hope that the demonstrations would cease within a few days.