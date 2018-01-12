Turkish FM warns its citizens about undesirability of travelling to US

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish Foreign Ministry warned its citizens about the undesirability of travel to the United States for security reasons after a similar step taken by the US State Department, Report informs citing the Turkish media.

"There is an increase in terrorist attacks and violence in the United States, as well as cases of arbitrary detentions of our citizens and illegal actions of the authorities against them. We consider it useful to warn our citizens in this regard of the desirability of reviewing their plans for travel to the US, and in case of urgent trips we call them to vigilance, Turkish Foreign Ministry (MFA) stated.

US State Department earlier recommended Americans avoid trips to Turkey, if possible, because of the threat of terrorism, referring it to a group of countries with the increased caution along with Pakistan and Sudan.

After that the US Chargé d'Affaires in Turkey, Phil Cosnett, was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry twice a day, where he was outraged by Ankara in connection with the warning of US authorities.