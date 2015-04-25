Turkish FM condemns French President for statement on so-called 'Armenian genocide'

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ankara condemns French President Francois Hollande for his statement on the topic of so-called "Armenian genocide" in the Ottoman Empire in 1915. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said in a statement of the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

One would expect from Hollande, that during a ceremony he recognizes that all citizens of the Ottoman Empire, regardless of religion or nationality, suffered a tragedy in the process of decay.Unfortunately, he chose to continue his discriminatory approach. Turkey categorically rejects and condemns unfair and biased attitude of France.This approach cannot be considered as positive for 600 thousand Turks living in France", said in a statement of Foreign Ministry.

On the eve Hollande during a memorial ceremony in Yerevan said that, France will never forget the tragedy of the so-called "Armenian genocide".