Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ A man with a hunting rifle fired at the Turkish embassy in Moscow.

Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, an unknown man fired from double-barreled shotgun at the Turkish Embassy, after which was detained by Security service of the Embassy. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The shooter was brought to the police department.

The press service of the Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident. According to information, a citizen shot at the sign of the embassy from the double-barreled gun.