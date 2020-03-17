Turkish court issued arrest warrant on Mubariz Mansimov

An arrest warrant has been issued on Azerbaijani businessman Mubariz Mansimov, detained in Turkey.

Mubariz Mansimov Gurbanoglu and manager Nuray Nurcihan Perker, who detained within the scope of the investigation initiated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Bureau, were transferred to Istanbul Justice Palace in Caglayan yesterday evening.

Gurbanoglu and Perker, after the statements of the prosecution arrest. They were sent to the court at the request. While Mubariz Mansimov was arrested, Perker released with a “judicial control” decision.