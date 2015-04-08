Turkish Airlines plane made emergency landing

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ A321 Aircraft of Turkish Airlines, flying from Dusseldorf to Istanbul, made an emergency landing at the airport in Nuremberg because of crack spotted on the cockpit’s window glass.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said in a statement of the airline.

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft commander noticed crack spotted on the cockpit’s window glass on the left side, after which he decided to make the crash landing.It has been successfully implemented in Dusseldorf, "- said in a statement of the airline.

According to the statement, the glass will be replaced, and the passengers will fly to Istanbul on Wednesday evening with alternative flights.