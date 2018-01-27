Turkish Air Force destroyed 340 targets in Afrin op

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish military aviation destroyed 340 targets during the Olive Branch operation in Afrin, northern Syria.

Report informs referring to the TASS, a statement of Turkish General Staff says.

“340 PKK, KCK, PYD-YPG, ISIS terrorist targets have been destroyed so far during Turkey's Afrin operation in airstrikes carried out by Turkish Armed Forces. At least 394 terrorists have been killed since the start of Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria,” it reads.