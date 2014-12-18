​Turkey to help rebuild the cathedral mosque of Crimea

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish authorities are to help restore the Central Mosque of Crimea and the construction of religious buildings, and possibly in other regions of the Russian Federation, said the Council of Muftis of Russia (SMR) after a meeting in Istanbul with RMC Chairman Ravil Gaynutdin and Minister for Religious Affairs of Turkey Mehmet Gormez.

RMC delegation is on a working visit to Turkey this week. Report informs citing the press service of RMC, during a meeting of Gaynutdin and Gormez, the issues of deepening cooperation of Turkey and Russia in the field of Islamic education, education, publishing, construction of mosques in the Russian regions were also discussed.

"The renovation of the cathedral mosque and madrasa Seit-Settar Jami in the historic part of Simferopol should be one of these joint projects" was stated in a press release.

Great Mosque of Kebir-Jami in Simferopol is the main spiritual center of Muslims of Crimea and the oldest building in the city (the beginning of the XVI century).