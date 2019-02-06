Russia intends to deliver S-400 to Turkey by autumn

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ / “Russia will supply Turkey with S-400 air defense systems by autumn 2019," head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation FSVTS of Russia Dmitry Shugayev told Kommersant.

"We have already changed the term by reducing twofold, and the obligations will be fulfilled by the autumn of 2019," Shugaev said.

According to him, the contract also involves technological cooperation.

"We are ready to localize the production of individual elements of this system. Moreover, there will be no danger of transferring or copying technology that is sensitive to us," the Director of the FSVTS added.

He noted that the Russian side is ready to offer specific solutions for projects of interest to them within the framework of joint development of equipment.

Notably, Turkey purchased four divisions of S-400, with the contract value amounting to $ 2.5 billion.