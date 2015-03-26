​Turkey supports the military operation of Saudi Arabia in Yemen

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ "The military operation of Saudi Arabia in Yemen will contribute to the prevention of civil war and chaos in Yemen." Report informs, this was announced in a statement of Turkish Foreign Ministry posted on their official website.

The statement says that Saudi Arabia has informed Turkey about the operation in advance on behalf of the coalition of regional countries: "The operation is implemented at the request of the legitimately elected President of Yemen Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi. We support this military operation and believe that it will contribute to the prevention of civil war and chaos in Yemen and restoration of the legitimate leadership of the country " .