    Turkey, Russia and Iran agree to watch over Syria ceasefire

    The parties continue discussions over communique

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey, Russia and Iran have agreed in Astana talks Tuesday to establish a tripartite mechanism to monitor the breaches and enforce the ceasefire in Syria.

    Report informs referring to the TASS quoting a source from the Iranian delegation. 

    The announcement came at the second day of ceasefire-focused talks in Kazakhstan's capital, where parties to the six-year-long conflict are seeking ways to sustain a permanent truce that would pave way for a political solution.

    The parties continue discussions over communique. 

