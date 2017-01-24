Turkey, Russia and Iran agree to watch over Syria ceasefire

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey, Russia and Iran have agreed in Astana talks Tuesday to establish a tripartite mechanism to monitor the breaches and enforce the ceasefire in Syria.

Report informs referring to the TASS quoting a source from the Iranian delegation.

The announcement came at the second day of ceasefire-focused talks in Kazakhstan's capital, where parties to the six-year-long conflict are seeking ways to sustain a permanent truce that would pave way for a political solution.

The parties continue discussions over communique.