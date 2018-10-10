Turkey reveals 15 suspects in Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's case

Baku. 10 Oct. REPORT.AZ / Turkish daily Sabah, which is close to the government, revealed early on Wednesday the names and images of 15 suspected Saudi operatives who visited Istanbul on the day Khashoggi vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a week ago.

Report informs citing TASS that the images of the alleged 15-man squad were apparently taken when they on two private planes at Istanbul's Ataturk airport last Tuesday.

It is noted that they arrived in Istanbul from Saudi Arabia on the day of the journalist's disappearance.

The newspaper also publishes the names and year of birth of these persons. Five of them arrived in Istanbul on regular flights, the others - on two business jets Gulfstream IV, tail number HZ HZ SK1 and SK2. These aircraft are owned by Sky Prime Aviation Services, a private Charter company based in Riyadh. In total, these people spent less than a day in Istanbul, stayed in two hotels, and most of them left the territory of the Republic on private planes.

Earlier, the Saudi Ambassador was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi at the Consulate of Saudi Arabia and he was demanded to sanction the search at the consulate general visited by the journalist in Istanbul. Yesterday the Saudi side allowed Turkish investigators to examine the building of the Consulate General of the Kingdom.

At the same time, the Turkish media spread a video featuring Washington Post’s correspondent entering the Consulate General of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul.