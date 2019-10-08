Turkey responds to Trump’s threats

“Turkey will not change its policy under the influence of threats,” Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay said.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that he spoke in Ankara commenting on the statement of US President Donald Trump, who threatened to destroy the Turkish economy.

"Our message to the international community is clear. Turkey is not a country that will be moved by threats. When it comes to the security of Turkey, as always he stressed our President 'Turkey will determine its own path'. We are determined to continue our attitude to the end ’both for the sovereignty of our borders and for the future of our Syrian brothers and sisters in favor of the territorial integrity and political unity of Syria,” Oktay said.

According to him, 370,000 refugees voluntarily returned to the Euphrates Shield and Afrin safe areas.