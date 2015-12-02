Turkey and Qatar agree to visa-free travel

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/Turkey and Qatar have on Wednesday agreed to visa-free travel between the two countries, during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Qatar, Report informs referring to the Turkish Sabah newspaper.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed to the country with an official ceremony by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the eighth and current Emir of the state.

Accompanying President Erdoğan, Environment and Urbanism Minister Fatma Güldemet Sarı, Economy Minister Mustafa Elitaş, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak, Interior Minister Efkan Ala, Culture and Tourism Minister Mahir Ünal, Finance Minister Naci Ağbal, National Defense Minister İsmet Yılmaz, and Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Minister Binali Yıldırım were also present during the ceremony held in front of the Emirate Council.

Meanwhile, Turkey's BOTAŞ signed a preliminary agreement with Qatar's national petroleum company to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) on long term basis.