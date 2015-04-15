 Top
    Turkey proposes to hold a meeting on Yemen in Riyadh or Istanbul

    Turkey will continue its efforts to resolve the situation said the Speaker of Parliament

    Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey offers to arrange a meeting in Riyadh, or Istanbul between the parties to the conflict in Yemen. 

    Report informs citing the Russian TASS Agency, the Turkish parliament speaker Cemil Cicek said at a press conference held in Moscow.

    "Obviously, the Hussites need to free the occupied territories and withdraw their forces, he says, - Turkey proposes to organize a meeting of the parties in Riyadh and Istanbul".

    "Turkey is ready to take on all parties to resolve the conflict in Yemen, - said Cicek, - Turkey intends to continue its efforts to resolve the situation, which shown before", he added.

