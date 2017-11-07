Turkey denies assuring US over cases against suspects in visa spat

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish embassy in Washington denied that Turkey had given assurances to US authorities about ongoing cases in the country.

Report informs, the Turkish Embassy in Washington stated.

The statement came after a statement issued by the US embassy in Ankara, which said that US received initial high-level assurances from Turkey that there were no additional local employees of US missions under investigation.

"Turkey is a state of law and our government cannot provide any assurances regarding files that are subject of ongoing legal processes," the embassy stated.