Turkey continues to deploy military equipment in Idlib

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish military equipment and personnel deployed in Idlib province, Syria where observation posts of Turkish Armed Forces will be set up in accordance with Astana agreement.

Report informs referring to the Anadolu.

Another convoy carrying military equipment is reported to cross the checkpoint in the district of Reyhanlı, Hatay province in the direction to Atma district in Syria.

At the initial stage Turkish contingent to be dislocated on border between Idlib province and Afrin district controlled by Syrian Kurdish forces YPG, which Turkey consider as terrorist organization linked to banned in Turkey with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

According to military sources of the agency, as part of agreement with Russia and Iran deployment of units of Turkish armed forces will be conducted in successive phases beginning from north of Idlib to the south.

It is expected that Turkish Armed Forces will set up roadblock in over 10 districts of Idlib.