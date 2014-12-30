Tunisian president takes oath Wednesday

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tunisia’s newly elected President Beji Caid Essebsi will take the oath of office in the country’s parliament building on Wednesday, state officials disclosed on Monday.

Essebsi, 88 defeated incumbent Moncef Marzouki in the runoff held on December 21 polling 55,68 percent of the vote.

Marzouki who is set to handover power to Essebsi polled 44.32 percent of the ballot.

The exercise whose turnout stood at 2.5 million voters marks an end to the transition which followed the overthrow of President Ben Ali on 14 January 2011.