Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tunisian troops have killed six Islamist militants during a raid in Ben Guerdan, the town on the Libyan border where at least 55 people died during an attack on Monday by Islamic State fighters, the army said on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

The military operation late on Tuesday on a house in Ben Guerdan also recovered weapons and at least ten other people have been arrested, a security source said.