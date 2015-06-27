Tunisia attack on Sousse beach 'kills 39'

Baku.27 June. REPORT.AZ/ At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, have been killed and 36 injured in an attack on a beach in the Tunisian resort town of Sousse, according to the health ministry.

Report informs referring to the BBC, video footage showed the body of a suspected gunman lying in a street.

Tunisians, Britons, Germans and Belgians and at least one Irish citizen are among the dead.

In March militants killed 22 people, mainly foreign tourists, in an attack on a museum in the capital Tunis.

At least five Britons are confirmed dead, UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said, adding: "We must expect more reports of fatalities".

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi has gone to Sousse hospital to visit the injured and promised "painful but necessary measures" in the wake of the attack.

Security officials said one attacker, who had posed as a swimmer but was carrying a rifle under a parasol, started shooting on the beach before entering the Hotel Riu Imperial Marhaba, continuing to shoot as he walked past the pool.

He was then shot dead in an exchange of fire with police, officials said. They said he was a student not previously known to authorities.

Local media reported that a second suspected attacker had been arrested, but this has not been confirmed.