Tube train caught fire in London, wounded reported - PHOTO - UPDATED

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Four people were injured and two of them were hospitalized as a result of the smoke in London Underground train.

Report informs citing the TASS, official representative of the emergency service of the British capital has said.

"At the scene, we helped four patients in connection with their poisoning with carbon monoxide and sent two to the hospital as a precautionary measure," service officer informed.

The lives of hospitalized passengers of the subway are not threatened.

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ One of the busiest underground stations in London has been evacuated during rush hour after a train caught fire.

Report informs citing the British media.

Thousands of commuters had to leave Oxford Circus station on Friday morning after smoke was seen billowing out of a Bakerloo line train.

The British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene.

The police reported that the movement of the train was temporarily stopped.