Tsunami warning lifted in Japan

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ A tsunami warning issued after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan has been officially lifted.

Report informs referring to the TASS quoting Sakhalin Tsunami Center's spokeswoman Tatyana Ivelskaya.

The powerful quake struck the northeastern Japanese prefecture of Fukushima at 5:59 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The epicenter was at the depth of 25 kilometers to the east of the prefecture.

The rail, air and road transportation services were disrupted. The high-speed train networks have already resumed operations. The Sendai Airport in the Miyagi prefecture is expected to open soon.

The tsunami waves that reached the country’s northeastern coast were not higher than 1,40 meters and caused no destruction.

Notably, a strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan early Tuesday, the country's meteorological agency said, issuing a tsunami warning for the region's coast including Fukushima prefecture.