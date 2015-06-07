Tsipras, Merkel, Hollande Agree to Meet Next Wednesday

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande at a summit of EU and South American countries in Brussels on Wednesday, a Greek government official said late Saturday.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik News, the decision was made during a three-way conference call, the third link-up in just six days, Greek media said.

Greece is under pressure from Brussels to accept a cash-for-reforms deal from its international creditors – the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank.

Tensions around Greece’s ability to pay off its 240-billion-euros ($265-billion) debt intensified on Friday after Athens said it would delay the repayment of the first instalment to the IMF, due that day, until June 30.