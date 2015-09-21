Tsipras confirms coalition with ANEL

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Leader of the Greek Syriza party Alexis Tsipras announced Sunday during his speech in the centre of Athens the victory of his party in the Greek snap elections and confirmed the forming of a coalition with the Independent Greeks (ANEL) party, Report informs referring to Sputnik International.

"Tomorrow morning we will begin our cooperation work with ANEL," Tsipras stated.

"We will continue our struggle against the powers that were stronger, and the mandate that we won is the mandate for the next four years," the politician said.

Data after 50% counted says that Greece's Syriza party leads in parliamentary elections with 35.5% of votes while New Democracy party gets 28.1% and the Golden Dawn party with 7.1 - percent support, as 50 percent of votes were counted, according to official estimates.