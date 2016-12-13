Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ US President-elect Donald Trump will leave his business until January 20.

Report informs, D. Trump wrote on his page on Twitter.

"Even though I am not mandated by law to do so, I will be leaving my businesses before January 20 so that I can focus full time on the presidency. Two of my children, Don and Eric, plus executives, will manage them. No new deals will be done during my term(s) in office", he wrote.

Trump's inauguration will take place on January 20, 2017.