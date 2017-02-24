 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump wants to expand US nuclear arsenal

    It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump said he wants to ensure the U.S. nuclear arsenal is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity.

    Report informs, in an interview with Reuters, Trump said he would like to see a world with no nuclear weapons but expressed concern that the United States has "fallen behind on nuclear weapon capacity."

    "It would be wonderful, a dream would be that no country would have nukes, but if countries are going to have nukes, we're going to be at the top of the pack," Trump added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi