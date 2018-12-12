Trump: US intends to strengthen its borders after the terrorist attack in France

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/543a5e07e94df55250e995183797cdc3/d904fcc9-f3ee-4fb3-a9a4-cdc8512fecc6_292.jpg

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more," US president Donald Trump has tweeted.

According to Report, he called on Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Leader in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to support the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.

“Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!” the US president noted.

Notably, yesterday evening 29-year-old Chekatt Cherif opened fire in the center of Strasbourg. According to the mayor of the city of Roland Ries, as a result of the shooting, four people were killed and another 12 injured.