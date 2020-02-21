Trump urges US court to throw out Stone's conviction

US President Donald Trump has called for justification for his ally Roger Stone, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti, that Trump said sometime soon he would 'make a decision' about Stone's case and hinted that he might help his friend get through it.

"Roger has a very good chance of exoneration."

He said that Roger 'is a smart and nice person, and he has a wonderful family.'

"What happened to him is unbelievable. They say [Stone] lied, but other people lied, too," the president added.

He also heavily criticized the court justice system, "filthy cops," and the FBI. The president accused one of the judges of bias, declaring that she initially had an 'anti-Trump' position and was posting matching publications on social media.

"It was an unfair process. Roger deserves a better one," Trump noted.

The court sentenced Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness.