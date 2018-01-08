Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, NY, catches fire - VIDEO

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Part of US President Donald Trump's 58-story Midtown Manhattan skyscraper, Trump Tower, appeared to be on fire on Monday morning local time.

Report informs referring to the NBC channel.

The video shows a thick white smoke coming from the roof of a skyscraper, but there is no fire directly.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire could be the closure of electrical wiring.

Firefighters work on site.

As a result of incident, there are no victims. Donald Trump was not in the building during fire.