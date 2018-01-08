 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, NY, catches fire - VIDEO

    Part of the skyscaper engulfed fire

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Part of US President Donald Trump's 58-story Midtown Manhattan skyscraper, Trump Tower, appeared to be on fire on Monday morning local time.

    Report informs referring to the NBC channel.

    The video shows a thick white smoke coming from the roof of a skyscraper, but there is no fire directly.

    According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire could be the closure of electrical wiring.

    Firefighters work on site.

    As a result of incident, there are no victims. Donald Trump was not in the building during fire.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi