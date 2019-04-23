Queen Elizabeth II invites Trump to the UK

The Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II said that the President of the United States, Donald Trump accepted the invitation to pay a state visit to the Kingdom, Report informs citing Reuters.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen invited the President and his wife to the UK from June 3 to June 5, and the US leader accepted the invitation.

The Palace also confirmed that Trump will make a three-day state visit to the UK.

Other details of the upcoming visit and its program will be announced in due time, the Palace noted.