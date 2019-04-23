 Top

Queen Elizabeth II invites Trump to the UK

Trump to visit UK

The Queen of Great Britain Elizabeth II said that the President of the United States, Donald Trump accepted the invitation to  pay a state visit to the Kingdom, Report informs citing Reuters.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen invited the President and his wife to the UK from June 3 to June 5, and the US leader accepted the invitation.

The Palace also confirmed that Trump will make a three-day state visit to the UK.

Other details of the upcoming visit and its program will be announced in due time, the Palace noted.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi