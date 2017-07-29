Trump to sign bill imposing fresh sanctions on Russia

© BBC.com

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump will sign into law a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia. Report informs, the White House says.

"He has now reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Both houses of Congress backed the bill, which also includes measures against Iran and North Korea, but it was thought Trump might veto it.

The president has sought closer ties with Russia but analysts say any attempt to veto the new sanctions could have fuelled suspicion that he was too supportive of the Kremlin.