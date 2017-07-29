 Top
    Close photo mode

    Trump to sign bill imposing fresh sanctions on Russia

    White House spokeswoman: President approves bill and intends to sign it© BBC.com

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump will sign into law a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia. Report informs, the White House says.

    "He has now reviewed the final version and, based on its responsiveness to his negotiations, approves the bill and intends to sign it," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

    Both houses of Congress backed the bill, which also includes measures against Iran and North Korea, but it was thought Trump might veto it.

    The president has sought closer ties with Russia but analysts say any attempt to veto the new sanctions could have fuelled suspicion that he was too supportive of the Kremlin.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi