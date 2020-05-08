​Trump to get tested for COVID-19 daily

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that his staff would be tested daily for coronavirus after a Navy steward who has been near him tested positive for the disease, according to foreign media.

Trump said he knows the aide but has had "a very little contact" with him. Still, he said, aides who have been tested weekly for coronavirus will now be given the test daily. Officials would not say whether Trump himself will be tested daily.

"It's a little bit strange," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, "but it's one of those things."

Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were given new tests after officials learned that the military aide had tested positive for the disease. Trump's and Pence's tests were both negative, administration officials said.

The White House did not identify the infected person and did not say how close he may have gotten to the president and vice president.