Press: Trump will dismiss his adviser on Russia

Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs Fiona Hill will leave her post in late August, journalist of the New York Times Peter Baker on Twitter.

“Hill has served through a tumultuous period in US-Russia relations and will finish out after a meeting expected next week between Trump and Putin in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.”

According to him, she will be replaced by Tim Morrison, who joined the NSC last year as adviser for weapons of mass destruction and biodefense.

“Trump hopes to shift the relationship with Russia to talk more about arms control, including a possible US-Russia-China treaty to replace the defunct INF,” the journalist added.